David Gordon David Lee Gordon, 86, of Granite City, IL, born December 8, 1933 in Clayton, MO to the late Ray and Bertha (nee More) Gordon, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Maryville, IL. David was a Marine Veteran, earning the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He worked his entire career in quality control at Granite City Steel. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Sheets; son, Joseph Mark Gordon; and grandson, Jason Gordon. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Virginia Davis; James Gordon; John Gordon; David Allen Gordon; Keith Gordon; Patricia Gordon; Rosanna Weaver; grandchildren, Kelly Sheets; Christopher Wageman; Elizabeth Wageman; Shannon Gordon; Keeley Von Gemmingen; Megan Gordon; Kayla Weaver; Chloe Weaver; sister, Levina Sills; as well as many friends and extended family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary #53, 3400 Century Dr. Granite City, IL 62040. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4 until 8 pm at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: The funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Richard Newcom officiating. David will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020