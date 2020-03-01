Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hill Cemetery
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gordon


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gordon Obituary
David Gordon David Lee Gordon, 86, of Granite City, IL, born December 8, 1933 in Clayton, MO to the late Ray and Bertha (nee More) Gordon, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Maryville, IL. David was a Marine Veteran, earning the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He worked his entire career in quality control at Granite City Steel. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Sheets; son, Joseph Mark Gordon; and grandson, Jason Gordon. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Virginia Davis; James Gordon; John Gordon; David Allen Gordon; Keith Gordon; Patricia Gordon; Rosanna Weaver; grandchildren, Kelly Sheets; Christopher Wageman; Elizabeth Wageman; Shannon Gordon; Keeley Von Gemmingen; Megan Gordon; Kayla Weaver; Chloe Weaver; sister, Levina Sills; as well as many friends and extended family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary #53, 3400 Century Dr. Granite City, IL 62040. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4 until 8 pm at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: The funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Richard Newcom officiating. David will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -