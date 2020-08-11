GREEN SR. - David Niles Green Sr. of Alton passed away August 9, 2020, after a short illness. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9-11am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store