David Green
GREEN- David Niles Green Sr. of Alton departed for his heavenly kingdom Sunday August 9, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Fr. Ray Flores officiating. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
