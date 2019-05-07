David Jennings David L. Jennings United States Army Lt. Col Ret, 72, of O'Fallon, IL, born August 31, 1946 in Kansas City, MO, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. David was a graduate of Westminster College in Fulton, MO and achieved his master's degree at East Carolina University. He served in Berlin, Vietnam and Korea. He was with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and with the 1st Armored Division at Fort Riley and in Germany. David also served at USTRANSCOM at Scott Air Force Base and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. David was a guidance counselor with Dupo Community Unit School District and Lebanon Community Unit School District. He was an avid sports fan, coaching and watching his kids' teams and going to all their games. He especially enjoyed rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. David was preceded in death byhis parents, Ralph and Mary (nee Hartman) Jennings and his brother, John Paul Jennings. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maribeth Jennings (nee Crymes) of O'Fallon, IL; children, Jessica (F.L.) Slough of Boones Mill, VA and Sean (Aaryn) Jennings of Edwards, IL; sisters, Barbara Hendricks of Kansas City, MO and Peggy (Roger) Nail of Fort Meyers, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Slough, Camden Jennings, and Clea Jennings; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Abby. Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society at bahspets.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: There will be no services held at this time.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 7, 2019