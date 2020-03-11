Home

David Johnson David Wayne Johnson, 66, of Bunker Hill, IL, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, IL on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:20 am. He was born December 9, 1953, in Chelsea, MA to Donald Keith Johnson & Evelyn Lucille (Kitchens). He was a carpenter. David was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his children, Debra Johnson of Dupo, IL, Michael Johnson (Amanda) of Arnold, MO, grandchildren, Alex Ball, Kirstyn Ball, Cole Hearty, great-grandchildren, Chance Ball, Tanner Ball, brother, James Dale Johnson (Melody) of New Port Richey, FL, aunt, Bonnie Johnson of Jefferson City, MO and several cousins. David was preceded in death by his parents. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Service: Graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am. Kravanya Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
