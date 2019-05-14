David E. Keel, Sr. David E. Keel, Sr., age 70, of Sioux Falls, SD, born on January 30, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Tampa, FL. David was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, SmithTransfer, and American Freightways. David also worked as a switchman on the railroad at Granite City Steel. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Eunice, nee Hawkins, Keel. He is survived by his wife, Ruth A. Keel, nee Anderson; his children, David E. (Jestin) Keel, Jr., of Lathrop MO, Benjamin (Dawnel) Keel, Sr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Kimberly Piepmeier of Lees Summit, MO and Paul Keel, Sr., of Tecumseh, OK; his grandchildren, David III, Jonathan, Joshua, Daniel, Audrey, Benjamin, Jr., Hannah, Hunter, Gretchyn, Gradyn, Baylee, Paul, Jr., Denton, Cody and Coulter; 4 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Pauline Bannert, Kenny Keel, Margie Stockley, James Keel, Jerry Keel, Barbara Emmons, Elmer Keel and Kathy Stille. David is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans (National). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL with Fr. James Nall officiating. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



