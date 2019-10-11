|
|
David W. Larsen David Windsor Larsen, SMSgt, USAF (retired), age 83, of O'Fallon, Ill., born January 20, 1936, passed away Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Dave was born and grew up in Webb City, Missouri, where he was a member of the Webb City High School football team. The son of a prominent business man and property owner, Dave worked at the local Larsen Theater as a young boy, selling popcorn, and continued to work in the family business for many years. He served in the US Army Reserves and the Missouri National Guard before enlisting in the active duty Air Force. He was a B-52 Electronic Counter Measures technician for several years before cross-training to Office of Special Investigations. He retired in 1978 from Scott AFB, Ill. He then was a Sears employee for the next twenty years. Dave was a life member of the American Legion and was very patriotic and proud of his military service. H e was a loving dad and "Papa" to his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Dolly" Larsen, whom he married December 8, 1971 and who passed away August 28, 2007; his parents Lawrence and Helen, nee Mingo, Larsen; three brothers and one sister. Surviving are his children Mark (Janet) Hipkins of Belleville, Ill., Shelley Oxford of Bellevue, Neb., Donald (Pearl) Hipkins of Hallowell, Maine, and Kim (Jay) Knopp of Allenwood, Pa., many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a nephew Bob (Jan) Larsen of Virginia Beach, Virg. Memorial donations are suggested to BJC Hospice or St. Clare Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 11:30 am 12:30 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Service: A Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev.Jim Deiters officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019