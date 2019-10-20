|
David Molnar David Lee Molnar, 73, formerly of Chester, IL, passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Bradenton, FL. He was born in Belleville, IL, to Joseph and Elizabeth (Williams) Molnar on September 23, 1946. He was a dedicated teacher and coach for the Chester Grade School for more than 30 years. He was a United States Army veteran, a beloved father, grandfather and brother. David was an explorer and enjoyed spending free time traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his children, Matthew Molnar of Bradenton, FL, Zachary (Rhonda) Molnar of Bradenton, FL, and Nathaniel (Nicole) Molnar of St. Genevieve, MO; his grandson, Sullivan Molnar of Bradenton, FL; two sisters, Barbara Hechenberger of Belleville, IL, and Mary (Joseph) Barteau of Waterloo, IL; a brother, Michael Molnar of St. Louis, MO; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to The Illinois Education Association Foundation. Services: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Chester Grade School, Chester, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019