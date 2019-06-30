|
|
David Raab David Lee Raab, 85, born on July 28, 1933, in Belleville, IL, died March 27, 2019, in Danbury, CT. David graduated from BTHS, Belleville Junior College, and Millikin University in 1955. In 1956 he was inducted in the U.S. Army at Ft. Leonardwood, MO, then served at Ft. Knox,KY, Ft. Bliss, TX, Makkubetsu, Japan, and was discharged at Ft. Sheridan. After being discharged he began employment with the "New York Daily News" in New York City where he worked for several years commuting from Ridgefield, CT. Upon his retirement from the newspaper, he moved to Santa Fe, NM. David was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Blanche, nee Hall; brothers, Warren, Henry, in infancy, Maurice and John; also nephews, John Raab Jr., John S. Moon, and Julian L. Moon III. Surviving are his son, Alexander and Annie, nee McBannett, and granddaughter, Sierra of Ridgefield, CT; a sister, Grace Moon of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law, Florence Raab of Auburn, WA; nephews, James Raab, Michael Moon, and Scott Moon; nieces, Judy Williams, Janne Raab, Joan Jordan, Alison Labonte and Jessica Schneider. Services: Burial is Friday, July 5, 2019, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019