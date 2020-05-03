David Sterr David Leroy Sterr, 78, of Belleville, IL, born on July 26, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020. David graduated from Assumption High School and SIU 10th St. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation and retired after 39 years of service. David was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church and School since 1966. He loved his faith. He volunteered for athletic director, fish fry worker, Mother's Day Roses for Life organizer/worker, eucharistic minister, server and numerous committees throughout the years. David was a dedicated fan of his children and grandchildren. He coached soccer and went to an uncountable number of events supporting and cheering them on. David Sterr was fervently devoted to his family. His family was his greatest joy. He loved being a husband, father, and was the best grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Leona, nee Holten, Sterr; a sister, Joan Sterr; a brother, Thomas Sterr; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Curtis and Helen, nee Sinclair, Marchand. Surviving are his loving wife, Linda, nee Marchand, Sterr; his children, Dana (Craig) Coughlin and Michael (Helen) Sterr; his wonderful grandchildren, Jessica, Wyatt, and Jose Coughlin, and Maria and Zoe Sterr; a sister, Patricia (Martin) Frey; a brother, Gary (Mona) Sterr; three brothers-in-law, Curtis (Judy) Marchand, Paul (Dorothy) Marchand, and Christopher (Phyllis) Marchand; five sisters-in-law, Donna Gregowicz, Janis Mease, Marilyn (Lee) Lovatto, Jean (Rob) Deitz, and Michele Siebert; his step mother-in-law, Eula Marchand; and dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or The Poor Clare Monastery, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with the Rev. Kenneth York officiating. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.