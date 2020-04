Or Copy this URL to Share

LOUIS - David Louis, 56, of Sparta, IL departed this life on April 26, 2020 in Centreville, IL. Visitation service will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Road to Life Church, 400 E Mound Street, Sparta, IL. Interment at Caledonia Cemetery. Arrangements by Teat Chapel

