David McCoy David A. McCoy, age 80, of Fairview Heights, Ill., born October 14, 1938 in St. Louis, Mo., the oldest of six children, was surrounded by his family when he joined his soulmate in heaven on May 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Dave grew up in East St. Louis and attended East Side High School. He married the love of his life, Barbara Sue Craig, on February 6, 1960 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in East St. Louis, Illinois. Together they raised three daughters whom he referred to as his "Angels." Dave was blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was so proud of his family and would show them off regularly. He even upgraded his cell phone (aka his "lifeline") so he would have a bigger screen for photos. Dave had worked as a mechanical designer for various companies, and ultimately retired from Monsanto. After retirement, he and his late wife, Barb, became regulars at classic car shows with their '56 Chevy and all-original '54 Olds. Dave and his family were longtime parishioners at St. Albert the Great Church. In recent years, he enjoyed being a greeter at St. Nicholas Church's Saturday evening service and a member of Yesterday's Kids. He also enjoyed his monthly lunch outings with his high school buddies. Dave was part of a long-standing, all-volunteer workgroup that repaired and maintained the facilities at Camp Ondessonk. The family has wonderful memories of times spent there seeing the work their father had accomplished. Memorial donations are strongly suggested, in lieu of flowers or other gifts, in Dave's memory to a cause special to him, Camp Ondessonk, to assist with repairs and upkeep. Donations will be accepted at the services or may be mailed to Camp Ondessonk, attn: David McCoy Memorials, 3760 Ondessonk Rd., Ozark, IL 62972. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara on December 29, 2017; his parents Carl and Luella McCoy; and his brothers Frank and Ronnie McCoy. Surviving are his daughters Cindy (Ross) Scheibel, Kelly Hoffmann, and Shelley (Larry) Mank, all of O'Fallon, Ill.; his grandchildren Keri (Jon) Hemker, Michelle (Steve) Puzach, Greg and Sophia Hoffmann, and Alexis and Colby Mank; four great-grandchildren Valerie, Naomi, Ethan, and Emery; brothers Tom (Linda) McCoy, Carl (Kaye) McCoy, sister Barbara (James) Young, and sister-in-law Carol McCoy. Visitation: The family will receive friends 4 8 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, Ill. Yesterday's Kids will conduct a walk-through at 9:30 am, Friday, at the church. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the church, with Msgr. William Hitpas presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Illinois. Arrangements handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

