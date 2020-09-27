David McLaughlin

MCLAUGHLIN - David E. McLaughlin, 72, died September 25, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1947. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4-7pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and facial coverings required. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites by the VFW Post 1308.



