David McLaughlin
MCLAUGHLIN - David E. McLaughlin, 72, died September 25, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1947. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4-7pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and facial coverings required. Burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites by the VFW Post 1308.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
10:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
