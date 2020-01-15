|
|
David Mehl David Joseph Mehl, age 64, of DeSoto, MO, born on January 3, 1956 in Portsmouth, OH died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at John Cochran VA Hospital, St. Louis, MO. David was a Vietnam Veteran formerly serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a former salesman with Rhodes Furniture in St. Louis, MO and a lifetime member of the Amvets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Laura, nee Hibbs, Mehl; and his brother, Gerald Wayne Mehl. David is survived by his wife, Kathy Marie Mehl, nee Statler; his children, Jennifer Lynn Mehl of Bonne Terre, MO, David J. Mehl, Jr. of DeSoto, MO, and Kristin (Tim) Kelly of Denver, CO, and Ann (Ricky) Hunt of Carbondale, IL; his grandchildren, Jessica Evans, Aiden Baker, Emily Power, and Sophie Boofer; and his mother in-law, Virginia Statler of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020