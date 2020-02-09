|
|
David Obernuefemann David E. Obernuefemann, Jr., age 94, formerly of Troy, IL passed peacefully at his home in Crestwood, KY surrounded by loved ones on February 6, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1925 to David and Ida (nee Bugger) Obernuefemann. He married Mildred Fohne on January 22, 1946. She preceded him in death on August 24, 1996 after 50 years of marriage. He married Imajune Hanser (nee Klein) on May 8, 1999. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2016. He was a dairy farmer and a mechanic. He proudly fought for his country in WW II in 5 theaters: Northern France, Normandy, Ardennes, Central Europe, and Rhineland. He entered the war on D-Day+4 on Omaha Beach as a tanker. He trained at Ft. Knox, KY. Later he became part of the 737 tank battalion under General Patton. He was one of the tankers who broke through enemy lines in the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium. He was awarded 5 bronze stars and the Good Conduct Medal. He was knighted by the USA Brotherhood of Tankers in 2019 and presented with the Black Medallion of the Order of St. George. He was very active in WW II veteran activities and ceremonies in KY. He never refused a request to speak at schools and tell the students about WW II. He was honored to be on stage at the Normandy Cemetery on June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, where he met President Trump and President Macron (President of the French Republic). He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL and attended Crestwood Christian Church in Crestwood, KY. He was a member of the Troy and the USA Brotherhood of Tankers. In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Tony, Henry, Earl, and Bernard; sisters: Odelia Ellison and Elanora Gavin; and a daughter, Shirley Walker. He is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Art) Waterman; sons: Dan (Terry), Bob (Karen), and Dave (Kay); stepdaughters: Shauna Boad and Sharon (Greg) Streif; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a step-granddaughter. Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health Development Office, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday February 10, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY. Funeral: Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Crestwood Christian Church. Visitation: A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. Service: Funeral mass will be at 2 p.m. with Father Kevin Laughery celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020