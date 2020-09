VAREL - David "Dave" Patrick Varel, 46, of Albers, IL. passed away on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store