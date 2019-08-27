|
|
David Patterson David H. Patterson, age 78, of Belleville, Ill., born November 30, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisc., passed away August 25, 2019. Dave grew up in Freemont, Neb. and enlisted in the Air Force when he was 18. He served in Japan, Latin America, and Turkey, where he met his wife in 1975. While in the Air Force, he enjoyed travelling as a jazz musician. Dave was a public affairs specialist and was on-hand at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA's Apollo space missions. He retired from the Air Force in Los Angeles in 1982, then worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense 1982-89 in Turkey. Dave's next career was in civil service at Scott Air Force Base until he fully retired in 2005. Among his accomplishments were award-winning photography and journalism and an award-winning jazz record in 1970. The family suggests donations to TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) and the Fisher House Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Marjorie, nee Zarse, Patterson, and brother Steve Lant. Surviving are his wife Nalan Patterson, son Robert (Maya) Patterson, daughter Beste Cooksey, grandchildren Serkan and Nila Patterson and Tylan Cooksey, brother Raymond Patterson, and sister Jeanette Lant. Visitation: will be held from 9-10 a.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, located at 102 West Wshington St., O'Fallon, IL. Funeral: will be held at 10am, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019