Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
David Plab
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Plab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Plab

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Plab Obituary
David R. Plab David R. Plab, 60, of Fairview Heights, IL formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born August 9, 1959 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a former salesman for Heberer Equipment Co. and a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry M. and Diann R., nee Cesky, Plab. He is survived by three sisters, Deanna Plab of Brandon, FL, Angela Neumer of Riverview, FL, Barbara (Howard) Smotkin of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Darrin Plab of Mascoutah, IL; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Gateway Foundation, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Caseyville, IL 62232, https://www.gatewayfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 7 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now