David Redick
1945 - 2020
David Redick David L. Redick, age 75, of O'Fallon, Ill., born August 13, 1945 in East St. Louis, Ill., passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO., surrounded by his family. David grew up in O'Fallon and served 2 years in the US Army. He was retired from Boilermakers Local 363 in Belleville, Ill. David has been married to Deborah Redick for almost 46 years (November 27, 1974). He loved his beautiful family and his fur babies, MollyBeGood and Pup. David never knew a stranger. He loved fishing, woodworking, sitting on the swing in the backyard watching hummingbirds and the many different birds splashing in the birdbath, and watching his garden grow. David will be terribly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter B. and Ruth, nee McReynolds, Redick, brothers Hap Darling, James Darling, Roger Redick, and Jay Redick. Surviving are his wife, Deborah, nee Soule, Redick, daughters Ashley Redick, Courtney (Tim) Blaylock, and Stephanie Campbell, son-in-law Jack Lamb, grandchildren McKenzie Lamb, Owen Blaylock, and Austin Walraven, and great-grandson Nolan Lamb, plus nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to Fisher House to support veterans and will be accepted at the funeral home. The guestbook may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Per David's wishes, he will be cremated. Funeral: Procession will depart Wolfersberger Funeral Home at 1:45 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020, for a 2:30 Graveside Service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral
01:45 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
