David Wayne Sams David Wayne Sams, 58, of Belleville, Illinois, born Monday, August 15, 1960, in Norton, VA, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, Illinois. David served for 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1998. He most recently worked as an Information Security Analyst for Scott Air Force Base and was a proud member of Towerview Baptist Church in Shiloh, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his Parents, James Sr. and Edith, nee Galloway, Sams. Surviving are his Wife, Brenda Sams of Belleville, IL, Sons, James Sams of Chester, MD, Marc Sams of Cheyenne, WY, Brothers, James (Toni) Sams, Jr. of Arnold, MD, Bob Sams of Greensboro, MD, Sister, Belinda (Don) Murchake of Stevensville, MD, Sister-in-law, Cissy Sams of Stevensville, MD, and many dear Nieces and Nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Towerview Baptist Church or HSHS Hospice. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Towerview Baptist Church in Shiloh, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Towerview Baptist Church, in Shiloh, Illinois, with Rev. Ron Woods officiating. Interment will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2019