SEBOLD- David Andrew Sebold, 54, died at 12:07 P.M., on Monday, June 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held promptly at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6 P.M. at Mac's Time Out in Alton with a Celebration of Life to follow.



