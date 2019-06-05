Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Shaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Shaw Obituary
David Shaw Jr. David Patrick Shaw Jr., 61, of Lebanon, Illinois, born Thursday, January 30, 1958, in Kirkwood, MO, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. David worked 14 years as a Customer Service Associate for Lowes retail store. He was a black belt in karate which he acquired after his diagnosis of leukemia. He was accomplished in tai-chi, and active in the Boy Scouts. He was a great dad and loving father. He was preceded in death by his father, David P. Shaw Sr.; sister, Robin McCutchen. Surviving are his wife, Dr. Eleanor, nee Milner, Shaw of Lebanon, IL; mother, Jeanette, nee Maret, Shaw of Dardenne Prairie, MO; son, Steven (Katelyn) Shaw of Belleville, IL; daughter, Karen Shaw of Paris, TX; 3 sisters, Leslie (Mark) Barton, Marilee Shaw, and Kristina (Michael) Stockglausner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now