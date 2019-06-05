|
David Shaw Jr. David Patrick Shaw Jr., 61, of Lebanon, Illinois, born Thursday, January 30, 1958, in Kirkwood, MO, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. David worked 14 years as a Customer Service Associate for Lowes retail store. He was a black belt in karate which he acquired after his diagnosis of leukemia. He was accomplished in tai-chi, and active in the Boy Scouts. He was a great dad and loving father. He was preceded in death by his father, David P. Shaw Sr.; sister, Robin McCutchen. Surviving are his wife, Dr. Eleanor, nee Milner, Shaw of Lebanon, IL; mother, Jeanette, nee Maret, Shaw of Dardenne Prairie, MO; son, Steven (Katelyn) Shaw of Belleville, IL; daughter, Karen Shaw of Paris, TX; 3 sisters, Leslie (Mark) Barton, Marilee Shaw, and Kristina (Michael) Stockglausner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 5, 2019