David James "Dave" Sheridan David James "Dave" Sheridan, 62, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:10p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. He was born May 19, 1957 in Granite City, a son of Dorothy Ann (Welch) Sheridan of Granite City and the late PhillipHenry Sheridan. Dave worked many years in sales with automobiles, mobile homes and insurance. He lived life to its fullest, had an infectious personality and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed horse racing and loved playing soccer in his early days and had been a part of the Granite City State Soccer Championship. Family and friends was very important to Dave and he cherished times spent together and was always the life of the party. He also had a love for animals and cherished his dog, Curly. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a son, Peter David Sheridan of St. Charles, Missouri; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Phillip Henry Sheridan of Granite City, Timothy and Consuelo Sheridan of Springfield, Virginia, Paul Sheridan of Lewisville, Texas and Matt and Amy Sheridan of Granite City; many loving family members including the Becherer and Rehagen families; other extended family and many special friends. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter, 4530 N. Alby Street, Godfrey, IL 62035 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-7pm. Service: Memorial service follow visitation at 7:00pm at Irwin Chapel with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019