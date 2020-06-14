David Stepp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPP- David L. Stepp, age 71, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Visitation, with current CDC requirements and social distancing, will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. (MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE FUNERAL HOME FOR THE VISITATION AND SERVICE) Memorials may be made to Enjoy Church in O'Fallon and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Funeral Home
105 South Main Street
Trenton, IL 62293
(618) 224-9255
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved