David Stepp

STEPP- David L. Stepp, age 71, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Visitation, with current CDC requirements and social distancing, will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. (MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE FUNERAL HOME FOR THE VISITATION AND SERVICE) Memorials may be made to Enjoy Church in O'Fallon and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.



