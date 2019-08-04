Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
David Turos David Gusty Turos, 68, of Mascoutah, IL, born Saturday, December 2, 1950, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence in Mascoutah, IL. David's love was his family, cats, and music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gusty and Ruth Ann, nee Stein, Turos. Surviving are his fiancée, Goldie Hahn; son, Ritchie Turos; grandchildren, Morgan, and Allison; brother, Daniel (Laura) Turos of Kaleva, MI, sisters, Debbie (Scott) Littlejohn of Wildwood, MO, and Donna (Jerry) Conklin of Belleville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers please give donations to Belleville Area Humane Society. Funeral: Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
