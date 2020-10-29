David Unland

July 8, 1958 - October 24, 2020

Hannibal, Missouri - David William Unland, 62, formerly of Cahokia IL, passed away at 6:32 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Levering Regional Healthcare Center in Hannibal, MO. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Dave was born July 8, 1958, in St. Louis, MO to Albert David Unland and Mary Frances Ford Unland. Survivors include 2 sisters, Michelle Frisch (Ronald) of St. Louis, MO and Cynthia Unland of St. Louis, MO.

David is preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister, Laurie Unland. Nieces and nephews always enjoyed being with Uncle Dave. Dave worked in construction installing doors and windows. Dave was a good draftsman and gifted with great artistic skills. Dave loved animals, especially dogs. Dave enjoyed playing soccer and baseball but followed all sports. Dave was a very loyal friend, had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed the times he spent with all of his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Dave, you'll be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.





