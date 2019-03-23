David Vander Pluym David Vander Pluym passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by his family at the age of sixty four years. He was born on October 14, 1954 in Belleville, Illinois to David and Gertrude Vander Pluym. On September 20, 1974 he married Jeanne Weilmuenster. Together they had three children, Amy Marie, Julie Ann and Timothy David. David graduated from Belleville East High School. After high school, he worked for Boatmens Bank in St. Louis for 22 years before moving to Kansas City with his family in 1995. There he worked as the Data Center Manager for the Bank of America Tech Center for 19 years. He is survived by his father David G. Vander Pluym; his wife Jeanne; his children Amy (Jonathan) White; Julie Vander Pluym and Timothy (Latisha) Vander Pluym; five siblings Donna (Bill) Foutch, Dennis (Patty) Vander Pluym, Shari (Bob) Sobczak, Barb Whan (Ron Sobczak) and Shelly (David) Langford; and his grandchildren Anna Transue, Lauren and Avery White and many more family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Gertrude and his grandparents Louis and Bertha Vander Pluym, Wilhelm Weingart and Bertha Gasper. David loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved being with his three grandchildren and watching them grow. In his early years he enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He will be remembered as a very strong and caring man who loved his family and worked hard throughout his life. Memorials can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Service: A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with a visitation to be held 30 minutes prior at D.W. Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119. WHITE CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, Gladstone, MO

