David Dexter Walthes David Dexter Walthes, age 80, of O'Fallon, IL, passed from this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019. David was born August 30, 1938 in Milburn, KY. He spent his professional life as a welder with Stove Foundries. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eva (nee Heathcott) Toon; adoptive parents, Harold and Marie Walthes; brothers, Willie Toon, Frank Toon, and Homer Toon; and sisters, Annie Page, Helen Bengtson, Liza Belt, Betty Stamps, and Cinda Sholar. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Patricia Walthes, nee Hale and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hale. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 105 National Terrace, Collinsville, IL with Rev. Steve Buchanan officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019