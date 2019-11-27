|
David R. Wilkey David R. Wilkey, 39, of Walsh passed away at 5:53 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. David was born on April 30, 1980, in Morris, Illinois the son of James W., Jr. and June Witbart Wilkey. He was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Dwight, Illinois, Danish Brotherhood of America Lodge #34. He was a certified Scuba Diver. David and his dad taught hunter safety courses for D.O. Conservation. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. While in High School, he had a successful running career and was sent to state. He represented the United States in an international run in Sydney, Australia. David was affiliated with USA Waterski and was a volunteer counselor Spinal Cord Injury of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing, adaptive water skiing, and riding an ATV. David is survived by his mother, June Isselhardt of Shiloh, IL; stepfather, Jim Isselhardt of Shiloh, IL; aunt, Shirley Holdhauer of Morris, IL and Billie Dillon of O'Dell, IL; numerous cousins; and special friends, Ashley and Jared Kloth and Levi Beare. David was preceded in death by his Father; fiancée, Marty Smith; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wilkey, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Witbart. Memorials may be given to Randolph County Humane Society. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Service: Funeral service will be at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, Illinois on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Visitation will be from 4 pm until 6 pm Friday at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, and on Saturday from 10 am until Noon at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Wilson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019