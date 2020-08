Or Copy this URL to Share

PHILLIPS- Dawn Phillips, nee Anna, 49, of Belleville, IL, died Monday, August 3, 2020. Friends may visit 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



