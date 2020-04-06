|
Dean Ammon Dean D. Ammon 86 of Collinsville Passed March 28 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 29th 1933 to Homer and Mable (Canrobert) Ammon. He graduated from Champaign High School in 1950. He was a veteran in the United States Army. One of his first jobs was in High School as a Soda Jerk. He was employed for many years by Cerro Copper and Brass; Kroger; Shop n Save; and Reamer Glass Company among others. He enjoyed many clubs, annual trips with his wife, with The Route 66 Association of Illinois and was a member of the Southern Illinois Street Rod Association; The Local 534 Retiree's Club and the Cerro Retirees Club. He spent many hours working in the yard sometimes into the wee hours. He appreciated the help of wonderful neighbors and family. He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his sisters Betty Jean Ammon and Beverly Beare. He is survived by his dear wife of 56 years, June (Mann) Ammon, who he married in St. Johns Evangelical church. His Daughters Dina (Tim) Lochmann and Vicky Ammon; his sons Keith (Diane) Mann and Stephen (Bonnie) Ammon, and numerous Grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers the Family requests Donations be made in memory of Dean to the Donor's favorite charity. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2020