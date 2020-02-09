|
FIEDLER- Dean W. Fiedler, 88, of Freeburg, IL, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. A Masonic ritual will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020