Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Deanna DeLeary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation at Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Deanna DeLeary

Deanna DeLeary Obituary
Deanna DeLeary Deanna M. DeLeary, nee Hangsleben, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 14, 1975 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. Deanna was the manager of A-1 Locker Rental, Inc. in St. Louis, MO. She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer D. Hangsleben and her step-father, Roger Hervatin. Surviving are her son, Justin DeLeary of Belleville, IL; her mother, Janet F. Hangsleben Hervatin, nee Rothluebbers, of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Stacey (Scott) Muskopf of St. Libory, IL; brother, Frank (Kandis) Hangsleben of O'Fallon, IL; two nephews, Taylor and Steven; two nieces, Anna and Lindsey; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to her son, Justin DeLeary, 520 N. August, Apt. 1B, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 12 PM Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
