DeAnna Hughen DeAnna Hughen, nee Woodruff, 59, of Belleville, IL, born December 3, 1960, in Parsons, KS, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. DeAnna loved her kids and grandkids. She worked as a CNA for about 10 years, and she worked at Walmart for 12 years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Whitwell; and parents, Robert Woodruff and Mary Sue, nee Patton, Henry. Surviving are her husband, William Hughen; four sons, Robert Hughen, Michael Hughen, Mitchell Hughen, and John Hughen; and her 12 grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.