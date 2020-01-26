|
Deanna Stumpf Deanna L. Stumpf, 81 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Bethesda Southgate Nsg. Ctr., St. Louis, MO. She was born February 17, 1938, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late Elmer and Adelaide, nee Schmidt, Diel. She was married to Donald A. Stumpf, Sr., who survives her. They were married December 10, 1955, in Columbia, IL. Dee was all about serving her community, as she had been a telecommunicator for Columbia Police, Fire, and E.M.S., founding member of the Columbia Ambulance Service, First Aid Water Safety Instructor for the American Red Cross, EMT - A Instructor for S.W.I.C., founder and Director of the Monroe County Ambulance Service, board member of the American Association of Trauma Specialists, certified Enucleator for the Lions of IL eye donor program, certified graphoanalyst, lifetime member of the International Graphoanalyst Society, librarian for the St. Louis Graphoanalyst Society, Coroner and sub-registrar of Monroe County, Soldier of the Salvation Army, member of the Monroe County Republican Club, lifetime member of the Monroe County Historical Society, lifetime member of the Maeystown Preservation Society, and Honoree in the GFWC/IFWC "Celebrate Women" Project by the IL Federation of Womens' Clubs Convention. Also, surviving are her daughter, Barbara (Grant) Richter of Columbia, IL; son, Timothy (Sheila) Stumpf of Foristell, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Daming, Kristine Grote, Denise Tucker, Ryan Penrose, Emily Richter, Jordan Richter, Hannah Stumpf, Bradley Stumpf, and Aiden Richter, and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Abby, Luke, Annabelle, Isabella, and Hope; sister-in-law, Bobbette Stumpf of Godfrey, IL, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Donald A. Stumpf, Jr., and Daniel Stumpf; sister, Margaret A. Parkel; sister-in-law, LuAnn Flota, and brothers-in-law, Charles O. Parkel, Ernie Flota, and David Stumpf. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63123. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service; Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and on Saturday, February 1, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at the Salvation Army Gateway Citadel, St. Louis, MO. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, at the Salvation Army Gateway Citadel. Cremation will follow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020