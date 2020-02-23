|
|
Debbie Buechler Debbie Buechler nee Johnson, 62, of Belleville, peacefully rejoined her loved ones in heaven while surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Evelyn's House, St. Louis, MO. Born December 19, 1957, in San Pedro, California, she was raised in Illinois, graduating from Belleville Township High School West in 1976. Her career as an Office Specialist was shared as a Purchasing Agent with Empire Comfort Systems as well as a Claims Distribution Manager with ArtiGem Co. Debbie had many traveling adventures and photos, which she enjoyed sharing with loved ones. She loved volleyball, boating, water skiing, camping, hiking, and outdoor activities. Her time spent with family and four wonderful grandsons was truly cherished. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Charlotte Johnson, and her brother, Timothy Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Buechler; son, Dale (Heather) Buechler of Springfield, MO; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Jordan of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Dylan and Bryce Buechler of Springfield, MO, and Jacob and Owen Jordan of Columbia, IL; and many relatives, friends, and co-workers. The Buechler family would like to note our appreciation to Debbie's colleagues at ArtiGem, Belleville Firefighters Local 53, and the nurses, doctors, and staff at Evelyn's House for their excellent care and compassion. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the , Belleville Area Humane Society, or the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Private family interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020