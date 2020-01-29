Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debby Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debby Scott

Send Flowers
Debby Scott Obituary
SCOTT- Debby V. Scott, nee Butcher, age 69, of Shiloh, IL died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor David Raynaud officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -