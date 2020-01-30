|
|
Debby Scott Debby V. Scott, nee Butcher, age 69 of Shiloh, IL, born on September 15, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, January 27, 2020. Debby was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She was always looking forward to her next visit with kids. She was a former optician assistant for Dr. John Kleinhoffer She was preceded in death by her first husband, Terry V. Morris; her son, Dennis Morris; her parents, Herman and Ovada, nee Creed, Butcher; and her sisters, Judy Reed and Cindy Borsch. Debby is survived by her husband, Robert S. Scott; her daughter, Patricia (George) Rittgers of North Richland Hills, TX; her grandchildren, Nicholas Rittgers, Alexander Rittgers, Dillon Rittgers all of North Richland Hills, TX; and Crystal Lynn (Mike) Fallin of Pasadena, MD; her great-grandchildren, Brynn, Callie and Maren; and her brother, Thomas (Cheryl) Butcher of Clearwater, FL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor David Raynaud officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020