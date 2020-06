Or Copy this URL to Share

BATES- Mrs.Deborah A. Bates, 56, born May, 4, 1964, of Centreville, Illinois departed this life Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Drive Through Viewing will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 P. M.-1:00 P.M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. Arr. by Officer Funerla Home.



