Deborah Brooks Deborah M. Brooks (nee Schlesinger), 61, of Belleville, IL, born, July 30, 1957 in Belleville, IL, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence. Debbie was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL and a devoted member of Guardian Angel Basset Rescue (GABR). She was a retired Legal Secretary for Daniel Juncker & Kevin Boyne, Attorneys at Law. Debbie was a true woman of faith and was adored by her family and friends. All who knew her remember her as the nicest person they ever met. Her love for animals inspired many. Her pets were like children to her and will be lost without her. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Schlesinger and Myrtle Schlesinger (nee Buechler) and sister, Mariellen C. Pinkerton. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Brooks of Belleville, IL; daughter, Nicole (Derek) Pfeffer of Belleville, IL and Shandi Heaton of East Alton, IL; grandchildren, Isabella and Kasten Pfeffer of Belleville, IL; niece, Tracy (Steve) Middendorf and nephew Brian (Paula) Pinkerton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Guardian Angel Basset Rescue, Inc. (GABR), 108 East Main Street, P.O. Box 288, Dwight, IL 60420. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 North Douglas Avenue, Belleville, IL 62220. We encourage all attendees to wear bright colors to honor Debbie.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
