Deborah Donovan Deborah S. "Debbie" Donovan, nee Cox, age 68, of Caseyville, IL, born on May 30, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Evelyn's Hospice House, Creve Coeur, MO. Debbie was currently serving as the Caseyville Township Supervisor and previously the customer service manager at Schnucks Grocery Store for 30 years. She loved adopting families at Christmas and supporting Moms on a Mission. Debbie loved going to garage sales in her spare time. While serving as Township Supervisor, Debbie actively worked to improve senior activities and programs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Donovan; her parents, Norman and Esther, nee Eversman, Cox; and her brother-in-law, Randall L. Donovan. She is survived by her children, Cara Lynn Sims and Brent (Fallon) Donovan; her grandchildren, Ashley Sims, Kylee Kampmann, Logan Kampmann and Eloise Donovan; her siblings, Kevin (Brenda) Cox, and Mary Shalapin; her nephews, Justin Cox, Ryan Cox, Adam Shalapin, and Tom Donovan; and her sister-in-law, Susan Donovan. Memorials may be made to Moms on a Mission or to Evelyn's Hospice House. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Memorial visitation: will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial services: will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.