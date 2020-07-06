1/1
Deborah E. Thompson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah E. Thompson Deborah E. Thompson, 64 of Freeburg, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born January 12, 1956 to the late William T. Boland and Veronica I., nee Gillam, Boland. Debbie enjoyed flower gardening and had a deep love for animals. The subject of her grandchildren & great grandchildren always brought a sparkle to her eyes. She was a member of Humane Society, World Wildlife Foundation, PETA and Audubon Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon "Butch" Thompson Jr. and her parents, William T. Boland & Veronica I. Karn and step father, Roger M. Karn. Surviving are her son, Carter L. Crook, her granddaughter, Brittney (Daimen) Lloyd, her great grandchildren, Kinlee & Deakin, her brothers, Martin T. (Kimberly) Boland, Jeffery W. (Beth) Boland & Phillip M. Boland; along with her dear friend of 43 years, Judy Williams, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Audubon Society or local Humane Society. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Steve Neill, officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Leesman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
01:00 PM
Leesman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved