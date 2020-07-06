Deborah E. Thompson Deborah E. Thompson, 64 of Freeburg, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born January 12, 1956 to the late William T. Boland and Veronica I., nee Gillam, Boland. Debbie enjoyed flower gardening and had a deep love for animals. The subject of her grandchildren & great grandchildren always brought a sparkle to her eyes. She was a member of Humane Society, World Wildlife Foundation, PETA and Audubon Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon "Butch" Thompson Jr. and her parents, William T. Boland & Veronica I. Karn and step father, Roger M. Karn. Surviving are her son, Carter L. Crook, her granddaughter, Brittney (Daimen) Lloyd, her great grandchildren, Kinlee & Deakin, her brothers, Martin T. (Kimberly) Boland, Jeffery W. (Beth) Boland & Phillip M. Boland; along with her dear friend of 43 years, Judy Williams, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Audubon Society or local Humane Society. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Steve Neill, officiating.