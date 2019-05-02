Resources More Obituaries for Deborah Fritchley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Deborah Fritchley

Obituary Flowers Deborah Fritchley Deborah K. Fritchley (nee Froese), 66, of Pinckneyville, Illinois, born March 31, 1953 passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Debby was an active member of Landmark Apostolic Church of Sparta, Illinois. She was a true woman of faith and until her final breath it was her desire to be a soul winner for the Kingdom of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eileen R. Froese (nee Wolf) and Paul Froese, one sister, Elizabeth Froese, her first husband Michael D. Jones, and brother-in-law, Harold L. Dehne. Debby is survived by her second husband Verlin K. Fritchley of Pinckneyville, Illinois, three children from her first marriage to Mike Jones, Michael A. (Clarissa) Jones of Conroe, Texas, Elisha M. "Chelle" Jones of Belleville, IL, and Jael E. Wilson (nee Jones) of Belleville, Illinois. Seven Grandchildren, Jackson A. Jones, Sophia B. Jones, and Fiona C. Jones, plus 1 arriving in September. Xander P. Wilson, Elizabeth G. Wilson, and Gavin B. Wilson, one step-grandchild, Jacob (Tori) Othman and daughter, Zoe, siblings Ruth B. Dehne (nee Froese), Paul G. (Marsha) Froese, John W. (Brenda) Froese, and Marie A. (Alan) Sawyer (nee Froese) and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Landmark Apostolic Church in her name. All contributions will be sent to the Global Missions of the UPCI and disbursed to missionaries around the world. Service: Homegoing service will be held at the Apostolic Church of Belleville, 1648 LaSalle Street, Belleville, Illinois, 62221 on Sunday, May 5th. Friends may call from 2:30-5. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 with Pastor Doug Rice officiating. BRYANT SELECT SERVICE LTD.

