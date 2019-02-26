Deborah J. (Drury) Eddy Deborah Eddy, was born in Belleville IL on June 24, 1957 to Thomas Drury Jr. and Norma Drury. In 1959 Debbie became part of the Culp family when her mother married her second husband, Harold Culp. Debbie grew up in St Louis, MO and Cahokia, IL. She graduated from Cahokia High School in 1975 and from District 189 School of Practical Nursing in 1980. In her early twenties, Debbie reconnected with her biological father and felt very blessed to have two loving dads. Debbie made a profession of faith in February 1998 and was baptized into the church family of Winstanley Baptist Church. Debbie loved reading, traveling, concerts and especially time with family and friends. Debbie married David Eddy on their mutual birthday June 24, 2005. She and David attended high school together and thirty years later, David sought her out and they built a life together. Debbie passed away at home in Millstadt, IL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Mueller; fathers, Tom Drury Jr. and Harold Culp; grandparents, Francis and Mildred Icke, Opal Culp and Thomas Drury and Flossie Drury. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Sherry Lynn Culp, Thomas (Culp) Drury and Michelle Arnold. The blessings of being part of the Culp family were too numerous to count. She gained a second mom, Viola Morrison of Belleville, IL and siblings, Jerrie Smith of Belleville IL, Larry Morrison of Belleville IL, Connie (Harry) Rutledge of Columbia IL, Toni (Joe) Vaught of Festus MO and Pamela (Doug) Hurford of Fenton MO; all of whom survive her. She is also survived by nephew, Michael Arnold with whom she and David shared a home after Michael's mother passed away. Debbie is survived by her uncles, William (Bud) Culp of Wickliffe KY and Jerry (Janice) Culp of Joelton TN. These chosen siblings provided Debbie with eleven nieces, seven nephews and ten great nephews. Marrying into the Eddy family also brought Debbie great treasures. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Frieda Eddy of Columbia IL; brother-in-law, Ralph Eddy of Waterloo IL; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Jeff) Dietz of Lakeville MN and Linda (Shawn) Manning of Waterloo IL. Additionally she is survived by six nieces, five nephews, four great nieces and three great nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Winstanley Baptist Church. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Family is welcome at 9 a.m. and friends may call from 10 to 11a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Please honor the joy in Debbie's life by wearing your brightest colors to her Memorial Service. Cremation and inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



