BYRD - Deborah "Deb" Kay Byrd, age 60, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Boone County, IA. Deb deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com . Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL