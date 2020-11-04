1/1
Deborah L. Franke
1954 - 2020
Deborah L. Franke
December 5, 1954 - November 1, 2020
Caseyville, Illinois - Deborah L. Franke, age 65, of Caseyville, IL, born on December 5, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence.
Deborah was a parts and inventory manager for Vandalia Bus Lines for 18 years. She loved Jesus with her whole heart and would share his love and word with everyone she met. Deborah loved Motown music and loved to dance. She also made the best fried chicken in the world.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby J. (James), nee Jones, Mitchell; and her father, William E. (Darlene) Franke.
She is survived by her children, Stacie (Matt) West of O'Fallon, IL and Reno (Brandiss) Franke of Swansea, IL; her grandchildren, Ciara Franke and Garret Fusco; her great-grandchildren, Kionne Dent and Kinslee Dent; her siblings, Bonnie Franke and Jimmy Mitchell; her step-sister, Peggy Campbell; and her step-brother, Lee Jenkins. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins who love her and will miss her dearly. Deborah was greeted with open arms in heaven by Jesus, her mother, her father, step-mother, step-father and great-nephew.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Memorials can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A Memorial service will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
NOV
9
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
