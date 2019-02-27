Deborah Lynn (Yarborough) Bauer Deborah Bauer, 67, of Freeburg, IL, born April 3, 1951, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by friends and family. Deborah was a teacher's aide for 30 years in Belleville School District #118. She was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren, and she had a passion for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruth, nee Breidenbach, Yarborough. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Bauer; her children, Tiffany (Rich) Nabb, Andrew (Katie) Bauer, and Dana (Ray) Mank; and seven grandchildren, Eli and Lily Nabb, Grace, Luke, and Anderson Bauer, Danielle Farrar, and Cameron (Sammy) Mank. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Father Mark Reyling officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019