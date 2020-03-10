Home

Deborah Moss Deborah J. Moss, age 69 of Edwardsville, IL, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020, at her residence in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on November 14, 1950, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Donald and Nancy (nee Henss) Anderson. On May 23, 1970, she married Stephen E. Moss at Trenton, IL. He passed away on March 18, 2013. She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. Deb was born in Highland, IL and grew up in Trenton. She graduated mater Dei High School in 1968. She attended college and earned a Bachelors Degree in Teaching. She taught at St. May's School in Edwardsville and at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto. She retired early to care for her husband who had been injured in an accident Deb enjoyed playing Pickle Ball, Golf, and Zumba. She loved spending time with her family and her pet dog Shelby. Survivors include: Mother - Nancy H. Anderson nee Henss, Edwardsville, IL, Daughter - Shannon K. (Kent) Weber, Edwards-ville, IL, Daughter - Kelli A. (Andy) Hubbard, Edwardsville, IL, Daughter - Whitney L. (Brandon) Triplett, Worden, IL, Grandchild - Cale S. Weber, Grandchild - Nolan R. Weber, Grandchild - Preston Green, Grandchild - Ozzie A. Triplett, Grandchild - Bodhi S. Triplett, Grandchild - Dylan M. Triplett, Grandchild - Ryan J. Triplett, Sister - Cassandra (Stephan Murphy) Anderson, Sleepy Hollow, NY, Nephew - Weston A. Murphy and Niece - Sydney H. Murphy. She was preceded in death by Father - Donald Ben Anderson and Husband Stephen Edward Moss. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Dachshund Rescue of St. Louis. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
