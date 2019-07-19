Home

Deborah Valencia Deborah Kay Valencia, 67, died at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, IL. She was born March 21, 1952 the daughter of the late Edward Earl and Dorothy Katherine (Johnson) Brinkley. She was an in-home health care provider for many years. She was married to Roy Edward Valencia and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2014. Surviving are one son, Edward Brinkley of East Alton, IL. and three daughters, Jill Duecker of Salem, IL, Toni Valencia of Edwardsville, IL and Dena Tourville (Nick) of Cabot, AR. One sister, Brenda Hopper of Roodhouse, IL. Private services will be scheduled at a later time. Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com Gent Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 19, 2019
