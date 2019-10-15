|
|
Debra Mayer Debra Ann Mayer, nee Bielong, age 63, of Mascoutah, formerly of Saucier, MS, born on September 24, 1956 in Centralia, IL passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Debra grew up in Ashley, IL and was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Prior to retirement, she was a Landscape Designer. She was a loving wife and mother. However, the job she loved the most was being a Nonnie to her grandchildren. She loved sewing, especially quilting, gardening, fishing, arts and crafts, making jewelry and just loved to teach others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. and Ruth Ann, nee Mischke, Bielong. Debra is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Mayer and her son, Ernie (Mandy) Mayer; her three grandchildren Colton Mayer, Samantha Mayer, and Catresia Bell; sisters Mary (Bob) Fortag of Ashley, IL, Jackie (Bob) Boldt of Woodlawn, IL and Tina (Brian) Morrow of Dubois, IL; brothers-in-law Don (Barb) Mayer and Mike (Sue) Mayer; sisters-in-law Margie (Bill) Lilly, Jeanne (Harold) Powers, Kathy (John) Sparks, and Bonnie Mayer; along with nephews, nieces, and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 350 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 350 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh, IL. Private interment at Union Brick Cemetery, Ashley, IL at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019